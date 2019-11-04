Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 219,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 33.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CAE by 3,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. 393,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,105. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

