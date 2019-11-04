CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.