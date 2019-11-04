California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 58,511 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Universal Health Services worth $107,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 78.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

