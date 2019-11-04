California Public Employees Retirement System Has $110.25 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $110,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.21.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $437.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $319.13 and a 12 month high of $446.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,558 shares of company stock worth $15,456,396 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

