California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of American International Group worth $117,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

