California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 162,312 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Alliant Energy worth $102,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

LNT opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

