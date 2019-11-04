Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35, approximately 973 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2913 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

