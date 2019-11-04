CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Positive Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

