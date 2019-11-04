Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$123.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.19, for a total value of C$70,012.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,830,475.96. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 143,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,374,575.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,592,796 shares in the company, valued at C$12,206,030,459.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 421,425 shares of company stock worth $51,736,266 and sold 15,160 shares worth $1,853,813.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$120.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$96.46 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

