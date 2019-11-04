Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

