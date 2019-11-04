Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.