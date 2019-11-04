Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,645 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,209,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,775,000 after buying an additional 706,693 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,360,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $151,128.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,681. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

