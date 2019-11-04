Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 101,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 21,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

