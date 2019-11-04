Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 181,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,662,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

