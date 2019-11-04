Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

UPS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.