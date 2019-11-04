Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

