Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $672.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.