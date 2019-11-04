Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 479,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,071 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 30,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.07%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

