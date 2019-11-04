Capricoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,109.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $150,393.00 and approximately $50,109.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Capricoin

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

