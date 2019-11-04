CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1,530.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $79.15 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,207.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,099 shares of company stock worth $1,088,189. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

