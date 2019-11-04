CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Eaton by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.