CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.5% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $77.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

