CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

KEY stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,355 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

