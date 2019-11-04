CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

