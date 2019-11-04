Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

CSTR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, insider Timothy Kyle Schools bought 32,446 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $499,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,992.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,859. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

