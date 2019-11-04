Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 549,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 420.97%. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,468 shares in the company, valued at $21,945,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,970.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,820. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 194.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.