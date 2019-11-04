Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.49. Cardno shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 200,730 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.