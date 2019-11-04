Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at DA Davidson

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $36.99. 664,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $471,850. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

