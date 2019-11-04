Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ CATM traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 664,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 26.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 259,064 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 968,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 203,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

