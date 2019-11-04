Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Stake Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.15% of Care.com worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Care.com by 5,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Care.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the second quarter worth $168,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Care.com in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRCM opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 155.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Care.com Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bell purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $247,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

