CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 118,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,323. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 60,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

