Career Education (CECO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Career Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Career Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Career Education alerts:

NASDAQ CECO opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $992.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Career Education has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $325,574.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,395.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 5,000 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,808 shares of company stock worth $5,367,442. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.