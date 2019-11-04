Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Sells $229,833.60 in Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $229,833.60.

Shares of CARO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,947. Carolina Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARO. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Carolina Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carolina Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.