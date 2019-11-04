CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. 417,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,857. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

