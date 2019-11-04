Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

CSV traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $25.63. 60,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $458.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $118,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

