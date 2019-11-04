Cascend Securities Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $280.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Cascend Securities from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

