Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Christopher Heald bought 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,989.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,361 shares in the company, valued at $628,505.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,582.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,515,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,301,000 after buying an additional 901,862 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,281,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,430,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 116.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,378,000 after buying an additional 900,264 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 63.50% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

