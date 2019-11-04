Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATB. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CATB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.