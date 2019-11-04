Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,682. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $487.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 70,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.