CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CBZ opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 17.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

