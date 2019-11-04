CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $54.79 on Monday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

