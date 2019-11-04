CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECE opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $241.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

