Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $54.83. 262,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

