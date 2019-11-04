Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.89.

NYSE:CE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 38.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

