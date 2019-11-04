Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celgene by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $115.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.67% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.