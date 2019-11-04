Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 826,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.46. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

