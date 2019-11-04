Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 826,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 294,022 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.93% and a negative net margin of 942.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 367,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

