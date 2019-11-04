Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

CLLS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $503.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

