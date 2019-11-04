Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. On average, analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBMG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.93. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

CBMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

