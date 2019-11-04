Centauri Reaches Market Cap of $103,342.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $103,342.00 and $120.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centauri has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centauri

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 44,473,989 coins and its circulating supply is 43,841,841 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

